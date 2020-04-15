News updates from Hindustan Times: 2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested

Mumbai Police registered two more FIRs in a case related to spreading of rumours which led to migrant workers gathering outside Bandra railway station on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. Read more

Lockdown 2.0: E-commerce, plumbers, electricians allowed after April 20

The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued extensive guidelines on permitted commercial and industrial activities as the country entered the first day of the extended nationwide lockdown till May 3. Read more

Covid-19 lockdown guidelines by MHA: These industries can operate

The government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for states, Union territories and people to follow during the extended lockdown till May 3. Read more

Coronavirus update: China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied suppressing information in the early days, saying it immediately reported the outbreak to the World Health Organization. Read more

Don’t win matches by sledging, Clarke’s statements were ridiculous: Former India opener

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke had claimed that the Australian players went soft on the Indian team and on captain Virat Kohli during the recent India vs Australia matches as they wanted to bag IPL contracts. Read more

Lockdown 2.0: IT, IT enabled services allowed to operate at 50% of strength

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released revised consolidated guidelines for the lockdown measures. The government has allowed all IT and IT enabled services to operate but with 50% of strength. Read more

This dog and cat friendship is representative of introvert and extrovert mates. Watch

Who hasn’t heard that phrase that introverts make friends when an extrovert adopts them. This may or may not be true in most mix-trovert relationships but is definitely true in the case of this doggo and feline. Read more

Triple threat: Models are styling, set designing and photographing their own shoots during Coronavirus lockdown

With most of the world under lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic that affected over 180 countries in the world, movement has been limited and people have been advised to only venture out if they work for an essential business or service, to stock up on essential products, medical purposes and so on. Read more

Watch: Man who allegedly incited migrants’ protest at Bandra station arrested