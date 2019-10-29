News updates from Hindustan Times: 2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:36 IST

2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing

Two judges of the Madras High Court have agreed to a special sitting on Tuesday to hear a petition relating to the death of the 2-year-old Sujith Wilson who was pulled out dead from an abandoned borewell in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district. Read more

‘Brother’ Arvind Kejriwal’s free bus ride gift to Delhi women on Bhai Dooj

According to government data, the combined daily ridership of cluster and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses is about 4.4 million in the national capital. Nearly 35% of the commuters are female passenger. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the free ride scheme will ensure women safety. Read more

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed next Chief Justice, to take oath on November 18

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is all set to be the 47th Chief Justice of India after President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed a warrant appointing the 63-year-old senior-most Supreme Court judge to the post. Read more

Why Shiv Sena may drag feet on govt formation in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fears that Shiv Sena may delay government formation in Maharashtra for some more time before it finally extracts its pound of flesh in negotiations for distribution of portfolios, a BJP leader in the know of the development said. Read more

Virat Kohli and Team India under terror threat, Delhi Police asked to tighten security: Report

Delhi Police have been asked to beef up the security of the Indian cricket team who are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on November 3. Read more

Preity Zinta, Vir Das to star in spin-off show of hit US series Fresh Off The Boat

Preity Zinta and Vir Das are set to guest star in an episode of ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat that is expected to serve as basis for a spin-off show. Read more

Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: Here’s how you can celebrate the beautiful bond with your brother with a priceless gift

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhaiya Dooj and Bhai Phota is celebrated two days after Diwali, and is a part of the five-day-long festival of lights. Read more

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:35 IST