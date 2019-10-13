News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah’s ‘56-inch chest’ remark on Article 370 move and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move

The Home Minister Amit Shah spotlighted how the previous governments never had the courage shown by the "man with 56-inch chest" in integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream.

On return journey from funeral, vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand; 9 killed

At least nine people died and five were injured after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon, said officials.

Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen in next 6-7 months: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying the economy and warned that the situation will only worsen for the next few months.

Speed limit on Delhi-Meerut Expressway may soon be raised to 120 kmph

Delhi commuters travelling to Indirapuram, Greater Noida and Hindon and vice versa could soon zoom down the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at 120/100 kmph as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is going to write a letter to the Delhi Police for raising the speed limits.

HT Editorial | Modi-Xi meet: A strategic plan to rebalance ties

The Modi-Xi meet sets the stage to restore the spirit of Wuhan and move forward. The run-up to the second informal summit between India and China in the seaside temple town of Mamallapuram was anything but propitious. It was marked by angry exchanges between the two countries, mainly over China's perceived support for Pakistan on Kashmir.

Gautam Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni, Ganguly and Dravid

Praising Virat Kohli for his fearless captaincy, Gautam Gambhir explained how the former's leadership skills are different from that of MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly's. Kohli on Sunday led India to a massive victory over South Africa by an innings and 137 runs.

Wondering why Joker did what he did? Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips discuss controversial talk show scene

Wondering why Joker did what he did? Actor Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips break down the film's controversial talk show scene.

Obesity impacting lifestyle, sexual health of people in Delhi-NCR

Obesity brings with it a host of health risks like heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure, but it also affects sexual well-being of people suffering from the condition, a study by a hospital claimed.

