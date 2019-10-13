e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen in next 6-7 months: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi warned of grim times ahead for the country.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the party’s poll campaign in Maharashtra on Sunday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the party’s poll campaign in Maharashtra on Sunday.(AP)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying the economy and warned that the situation will only worsen for the next few months.

“India’s economy is being destroyed by the Modi government. Things will worsen in the next 6-7 months. But instead of talking about real issues, Modi and his party are diverting the attention of the people with issues such as Article 370 and Chandrayaan,” Gandhi said at an election rally in Ausa in Maharashtra’s Latur district.

The former Congress president warned of grim times ahead.

“The trouble has just started. The Congress and Manmohan Singh took years to improve India’s economy which has been destroyed now. They won’t utter a word on these problems but continue to divert your attention,” he said as he launched the Congress campaign in Maharashtra for the October 21 assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the Modi government came on a day when the World Bank cut India’s projected growth rate to 6 per cent from 6.9 per cent in 2018-2019 as the economy battles a slowdown.

He also criticised PM Modi over Chandrayaan saying it took years for the ISRO to build its capability and now somebody else was taking credit for its work.

“When the youth ask for jobs, the government tells them to watch the moon,” he said.

He also asked why Modi did not ask Chinese President Xi about the intrusion by Chinese army in Doklam last year.

There had been speculation that Gandhi will stay away from campaigning in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, party leaders confirmed on Wednesday that he will campaign in Mumbai on October 13.

Hours before Gandhi’s rally, Prime Minister Modi addressed an election meeting in Jalgaon where he dared the opposition to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi made no mention of the economy in his speech.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:42 IST

tags
top news
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News