Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen in next 6-7 months: Rahul Gandhi

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying the economy and warned that the situation will only worsen for the next few months.

“India’s economy is being destroyed by the Modi government. Things will worsen in the next 6-7 months. But instead of talking about real issues, Modi and his party are diverting the attention of the people with issues such as Article 370 and Chandrayaan,” Gandhi said at an election rally in Ausa in Maharashtra’s Latur district.

The former Congress president warned of grim times ahead.

“The trouble has just started. The Congress and Manmohan Singh took years to improve India’s economy which has been destroyed now. They won’t utter a word on these problems but continue to divert your attention,” he said as he launched the Congress campaign in Maharashtra for the October 21 assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the Modi government came on a day when the World Bank cut India’s projected growth rate to 6 per cent from 6.9 per cent in 2018-2019 as the economy battles a slowdown.

He also criticised PM Modi over Chandrayaan saying it took years for the ISRO to build its capability and now somebody else was taking credit for its work.

“When the youth ask for jobs, the government tells them to watch the moon,” he said.

He also asked why Modi did not ask Chinese President Xi about the intrusion by Chinese army in Doklam last year.

There had been speculation that Gandhi will stay away from campaigning in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, party leaders confirmed on Wednesday that he will campaign in Mumbai on October 13.

Hours before Gandhi’s rally, Prime Minister Modi addressed an election meeting in Jalgaon where he dared the opposition to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi made no mention of the economy in his speech.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:42 IST