News updates from Hindustan Times: 277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur

A total 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. All passengers are coronavirus negative, said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department. Read more

Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases rise to 1000, but PM Imran won’t impose lockdown

Pakistan announced halting of domestic flight operations after number of cases infected with coronavirus disease Covid-19 rose to 1000 in the country. The government said that seven people have died of the disease. Read more

11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul

At least 11 people were killed and others injured when suspected suicide attackers stormed a Sikh place of worship in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, triggering a gun battle with security forces, according to media reports. Read more

At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the G-20 conference tomorrow to turn the battle against the deadly Sars-CoV-2 pathogen into a global fight where participant countries pool in their medical knowledge and resources to block the spread of contagion, people familiar with the developments said. Read more

‘He just had a shocker’: Shane Warne, Aaron Finch left ‘confused’ after Australia PM’s Covid-19 presser

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne and current limited-overs captain Aaron Finch slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after his ‘confusing’ national address regarding Coronavirus threat recently. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share urgent message after PM’s address

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in their second video message in one week have urged their fans and followers to follow government protocols in tackling the coronavirus. In the video, recorded in Hindi, the couple urges people to stay at home, and not crowd the streets. Read more

Facebook sees huge spike in user activity amid Covid-19 lockdown, but ad revenue suffers

Facebook is seeing a spike in activity on all its products amid the Covid-19 outbreak. There has been almost a 50% increase in usage of its services like voice and video calling, and Facebook Live. Read more

Is work from home a boon or bane? Here’s how to master it

The scenario for everyone working from home, after the coronavirus alert, looks more or less the same. And like with any new change, this, too, has received varied reactions.Read more

Social distancing: Video of octopus hiding inside a shell aptly captures its meaning

One of the worst threats of recent times, coronavirus, is upending our way of life. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing total lockdown of the nation for the next 21 days, social distancing is the new way of living. Read more