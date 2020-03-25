Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share urgent message after PM’s address: ‘Nation could pay a heavy price for your mistake’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:26 IST

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in their second video message in one week have urged their fans and followers to follow government protocols in tackling the coronavirus. In the video, recorded in Hindi, the couple urges people to stay at home, and not crowd the streets.

Anushka and Virat were reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday announcement that India would be in a state of lockdown for the next 21 days. Following the announcement, which took place at 8 pm, there were reports of people thronging the streets looking to purchase essentials. Similar public gatherings were seen post Sunday’s janta curfew.

“Crowding the streets isn’t going to help defeat the coronavirus,” Virat says in the video. Anushka, meanwhile, warns against the spread of misinformation and rumours. “The nation could pay a heavy price for your mistake,” Virat says, and adds, “We have to stay indoors for 21 days.” The couple concludes their message by saying, “Ekta dikhaye, jeewan aur desh bachaiye (Show unity, save lives and the country).”

In an earlier video message, posted on March 20, ahead of the janta curfew, Virat and Anushka had said, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

