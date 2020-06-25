News updates from Hindustan Times:83 killed after being hit by lightning in Bihar and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

83 killed after being hit by lightning in Bihar, PM Modi tweets on the disaster

In Bihar, at least 83 people lost their lives while 30 others were injured in thunderstorms and lightning that struck several parts of the state on Thursday. The lightning also killed more than 15 cattle in Khagaria district. Large scale damage to property has also been reported from various districts. Read more

‘The result is before people’: Patanjali’s fresh defence of Coronil after states slap ban

Patanjali Ayurveda Limited CEO and Yoga Guru Ramdev’s associate, Acharya Balkrishna issued a clarification on Thursday amid accusations that the Ayurvedic product Coronil, produced by the Haridwar-based firm, was not approved as an alternate medicine to treat coronavirus disease by the government. Read more

Vande Bharat Mission- 4th phase to begin from July 4

The government has firmed up plans to launch the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian citizens stuck in foreign destinations from July 3, according to news agency ANI. Read more

CBSE CTET 2020 exam postponed, check details at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was scheduled to be conducted on July 5. The new examination dates for CBSE CTET 2020 will be announced after the situation becomes more conducive for the examination to be held. Read more

US economic recovery looks to be weakening in some states with Covid outbreaks

The US economic recovery is showing incipient signs of weakening in some states where coronavirus cases are mounting.The ebbing is evident in such high-frequency data as OpenTable restaurant reservations and follows a big bounce in activity as businesses reopened from lockdowns meant to check the spread of Covid-19.Read more

1983 World Cup: Five interesting facts from India’s campaign

Whenever the future generations will talk about India’s rise to the zenith of world cricket, they will always go back to the year 1983. The Indian cricket team did achieve several firsts before 1983 and did put in some world class performances against much stronger opposition. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I hadn’t achieved anything till the age of 34’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee has said that he had achieved nothing till the age of 34, which is how old Sushant was when he died last week. Manoj also said that he will always remember Sushant as a man who embraced his small-town origins. Read more

Amazon, Flipkart, others to add ‘country of origin’ label on online goods

Amazon India, Flipkart and other e-retailers will soon be highlighting Chinese goods sold in India online. Essentially, the e-retailers will be adding a ‘country of origin’ label to the goods sold online in the country. However, it remains uncertain when the e-commerce companies will start adding the ‘country of origin’ label to their product listings on their respective platforms. Read more

Michael Jackson: The King Of Pop and fashion icon

Michael Jackson, better known as the King Of Pop is considered on of the greatest entertainers in the history of music, and although the last few years of his life were embroiled in controversy, the singer-songwriter still holds a place in the hearts of many, even 11 years after his death, on 25 June, 2009. Read more

12-year-old Kerala boy’s model train made from paper wows Railway Ministry. Watch

For ages, trains have fascinated children of all ages. From choo choo-ing with a model steam engine to creating a full track complete with a station, many kids tend to have extra love towards trains. But Adwaith Krishna, a 7th standard student has taken his fascination for trains to another level. Read more

Watch: Donald Trump clarifies ‘slow down testing’ remark as Covid cases rise in USA