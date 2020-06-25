CBSE CTET 2020 exam postponed, check details at ctet.nic.in

education

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:49 IST

CBSE CTET 2020 exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was scheduled to be conducted on July 5. The new examination dates for CBSE CTET 2020 will be announced after the situation becomes more conducive for the examination to be held. The decision has been taken by the CBSE in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal shared this information on his official twitter account on Thursday. A notification regarding the postponement of CBSE CTET 2020 July examination has also been uploaded on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam has two papers. Paper I is for those interested in teaching classes 1 to 5. Paper-II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case an applicant wants to teach both levels, they are required to sit for both papers I and II.

Recently, CBSE has uploaded the question papers for the last three CTET exams on its official website. Those who want to download the previous years’ question papers (December 2018, July 2019, and December 2019) can do so by visiting the official website. Question papers of both, paper 1 (main) and paper 2 of all sets are available for download.

Earlier on Thursday, CBSE has also informed the Supreme Court about its decision not to conduct the class 10th and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to be held between July 1 and July 15. However, students of Class 12 will be given an option of appearing in exams after conditions are conducive. ICSE board has also decided to cancel class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. .

Note: For latest news and updates, candidates are advised to visit the CTET’s official website.