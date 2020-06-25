CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020 Live Updates: CBSE to inform its decision on pending board exams to SC today

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Thursday, June 25 inform the Supreme Court about its decision on the cancellation of the pending board examination for class 10 and 12. The CBSE had on Tuesday informed the apex court that the decision-making process on whether to conduct CBSE 10, 12 Board exams from July 1-15 is in an advanced stage, after which the court deferred the hearing to Thursday at 2pm.

SC had last week asked CBSE to consider scrapping the class 10 and Class 12 board exams in view of the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

The court made this suggestion in response to a plea from a group of parents, who have asked for cancellation of the remaining board exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their plea, the parents said that conducting examinations across over 15,000 centres at this stage would unnecessarily expose children to the risk of contracting Covid-19. It also asked the board to allot marks to students for the remaining papers on the basis of their internal assessment and performance in practicals and examinations they took in March.

1: 55 PM IST CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: Who had filed the plea in SC? Four parents led by Col (Retd) Amit Bathla had first approached SC. Court had issued notice and sought response of CBSE. On June 23 CBSE had informed SC that the decision with regard to cancelling Board exams is at an advanced stage.





1: 47 PM IST CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: SC hearing to begin at 2 pm SC set to hear petitions seeking cancellation of Class X and XII Board exams conducted by CBSE and ICSE. Hearing to begin at 2pm. The hearing to be held by a 3-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna.





1:33 PM IST CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: Delhi Education Minister asks HRD Minister to cancel CBSE exams Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on June 17 wrote to HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to cancel the remaining CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.





1: 22 PM IST CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: ICSE board to abide by CBSE decision on pending exams The ICSE Board on Tuesday informed SC that they too will abide by whatever decision CBSE takes regarding the pending board exams. The Supreme Court had on June 17 asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the pending class 10th and 12th board examinations and allot marks to the students based on internal assessment.





1:06 PM IST CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: Parents wants remaining exams to be scrapped A group of parents, whose wards are appearing in the CBSE Board exams, had moved Supreme Court on June 10 seeking to quash the May 18 decision of the CBSE to hold the remaining examinations for Class 10 and 12 from July 1 to July 15.



