e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC tells CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining exams and allot marks on basis of internal assessment

SC tells CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining exams and allot marks on basis of internal assessment

The Supreme Court of India has asked CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining papers of Board exam and to allot marks on basis of internal assessment.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Nandini
HT Correspondent| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday told CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining papers of class 10th and 12th board exams and to allot marks on the basis of internal assessment. A 3-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked CBSE to take instructions and inform by Tuesday. The Court was hearing a petition by a parent Amit Bathla seeking scrapping of exams in the present situation.CBSE has planned to conduct the examinations for remaining papers between July 1 and July 15.

Read More: ‘CBSE, ICSE Board exams should be scrapped,’ parents launch social media campaigns as Covid-19 cases rise

The plea was filed by some parents of students who are appearing in class 12th examination. The plea sought a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of the remaining subjects. Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Also Watch | ‘Students can give CBSE board exams from city they are in’: HRD Minister

 

Read More: Maharashtra govt asks CBSE, ICSE boards to conduct class 10th,12th exams later

The plea also alleged that considering the gravity of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class X and XII for its around 250 schools which are situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams or the internal assessment marks.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In