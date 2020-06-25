‘The result is before people’: Patanjali’s fresh defence of Coronil after states slap ban

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:42 IST

Patanjali Ayurveda Limited CEO and Yoga Guru Ramdev’s associate, Acharya Balkrishna issued a clarification on Thursday amid accusations that the Ayurvedic product Coronil, produced by the Haridwar-based firm, was not approved as an alternate medicine to treat coronavirus disease by the government.

Balkrishna reiterated that all procedure to manufacture the “medicine” was followed by the firm and the application for the alleged medicine’s license was based on “evidence” of the compounds used therein.

“We’ve followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine -Coronil. We applied for the license based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds and put out the results of the clinical trial before people,” Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Uttarakhand government had yesterday said that Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy was granted a license by the state government for producing immunity boosters and not a medicine to treat Covid-19 and it issued a notice to the firm seeking a satisfactory reply within 7 days failing which the license could be withdrawn.

Patanjali’s ‘breakthrough’ needs vetting, say experts

Uttarakhand government’s action followed Union AYUSH ministry’s direction to the Ayurvedic firm, founded by popular Yoga Guru Ramdev, to stop advertising Coronil as a viable treatment for coronavirus disease. The ministry said the product needed to be vetted for all regulatory compliances and its efficacy.

Following the doubts raised on the product, launched with fanfare on Tuesday, Rajasthan and Maharashtra government said they won’t allow its sale in their territories unless it is cleared by the AYUSH ministry. In another related development, a complaint has been filed against the company in a Bihar court questioning the claim that it can cure coronavirus disease.

Also Read: BJP MLA defends Patanjali after Maharashtra Minister calls its Covid medicine ‘spurious’

Balakrishna had claimed yesterday that the doubts over Coronil and Swasari were result of lack of communication, which had been addressed with the submission of all documents demonstrating 100% compliance with the norms set for clinical trials of such medicines. On Thursday, he added that all the processes for obtaining the license were followed.

“We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise the medicine (Coronil), we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine,” Balkrishna said.

Ramdev had said the medicines were developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar in association with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

The Uttarakhand government has also submitted some documents pertaining to necessary clearances and license to Patanjali to the Centre.

Uttarakhand’s Ayurved department’s licence officer Y S Rawat said the notice is being issued to the firm to explain from where it got the permission to launch a “corona kit” as a cure for the virus.