News updates from Hindustan Times: 941 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, 325 districts still have none, says Health ministry and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that 941 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. It also said that 37 people succumbed to the disease between Wednesday and Thursday. At the daily press briefing, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that there are 325 districts in the country which have no cases of coronavirus disease. Read more.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said lockdown is not a solution to defeat Covid-19 but a pause button, and stressed the need for having a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted. Read more.

The Centre has given its nod for the running of two special trains to be deployed for the Indian Army personnel citing national security consideration, according to officials aware of the development.Two special trains are scheduled to run on Friday and Saturday (April 17 and 18). Read more.

Video conferencing app Zoom has been in the middle of a privacy storm in the past couple of weeks. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory cautioning individuals on the safe usage of the app. MHA has deemed Zoom as an unsafe platform and it is asking individuals using the video conferencing app to adhere to certain security settings in a bid to safeguard their meetings from malicious attackers. Read more.

India veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that India should not take too much time in deciding whether they want MS Dhoni in the team for the T20 World Cup this year. Dhoni has been away from international cricket since India’s exit from the T20 World Cup after losing to New Zealand last year. Read more.

Lots of partners have had to get used to their spouse’s professional habits as more and more people work from home nowadays. But this adjustment can be particularly hard when you are married to Banksy, the world-renowned anonymous graffiti artist. Read more.

I don’t know about you, but my timeline is filled with how to keep everything sanitised - my hands, the grocery bags I bring home, the masks we wear to step out for the occasional grocery run, I could go on. Chances are, that like me, you’re a fairly clean and hygienic person on a regular day but these uncertain times are demanding a little bit more. Read more.

Iranian naval vessels made ‘dangerous and harassing’ manoeuvres near US warships. 11 vessels made manoeuvres in the northern Persian Gulf of Kuwait on April 15. In a written statement, US Naval Forces Central Command said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of several American ships at close range and high speed. Watch here.