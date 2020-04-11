News updates from Hindustan Times: Afghanistan rejects Pak’s demand to hand over ISKP leader Aslam Farooqi & all the latest news

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:04 IST

Afghanistan rejects Pakistan’s demand to hand over ISKP leader Aslam Farooqi

The Afghanistan government has rejected Pakistan’s demand for handing over Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) leader Aslam Farooqi, saying he will be tried under Afghan laws for crimes committed in the country. Read more

At meeting with PM, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel calls for continuing ban on road, rail, air

Chhattisgarh’s chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday suggested extending the restrictions on inter-state road, air and railway traffic to curb the spread of Covid-19 and said states should be allowed to carry out economic activities during the lockdown period. Read more

BMC continues screening drive in Dharavi, 5 test Covid-19 positive in Dadar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday resumed a screening drive in Mumbai’s Dharavi area where four people have died of coronavirus so far. Read more

BJP leader in Panvel was having a birthday bash before police crashed in

At a time when the political leadership is busy making fervent appeals to people to follow the lockdown norms to maintain social distancing, considered a key tool to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, a BJP corporator from Panvel was booked by the police for openly flouting the lockdown norms by throwing a birthday bash at his bungalow. Read more

Covid-19 deaths in Iran mount to 4,357

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 1,837 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,029. Read more

Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ MS Dhoni into retirement: Former England captain

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of World Cup last year. The right-handed batsman was expected to feature for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Read more

CBSE releases updated FAQs about class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. Read more

Frida Kahlo: The surrealist artist and feminist who owned her adverse life story

A coil of dark braids, usually decorated with a flower crown, a vibrant dress and her signature unibrow, were some of the distinct features that set one of the 20th century’s most celebrated female artists, Frida Kahlo, apart from everyone else. Read more

Donald Trump wishes people ‘Happy Good Friday’, gets mocked on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has invited Twitter’s ire after posting a tweet wishing people “Happy Good Friday”. In a tweet shared last evening, Trump posted the message in all capitals, instantly earning backlash from people. Read more

Apple’s iOS gains market share in Q1 2020 but stays behind Google’s Android: Report

The latest report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), via 9to5 Mac, is out and as has some good news for Apple. The iPhone maker saw the highest iOS adoption for new activations ever since 2016 in the quarter ending March. Read more

Watch| ‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain