News updates from Hindustan Times: Air quality in Delhi remains in very poor zone and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 09:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi AQI rises to 339, continues to be in very poor zone

Air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor zone on Tuesday morning with the air quality index (AQI) at 339. The average AQI on Monday was 318. Government agencies have forecast a deterioration in air quality over this week due to dipping temperature and reduction in wind speed. Read more

India performed 140 million Covid-19 tests in past 11 months, says government data

India has conducted 140 million tests to detect Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 11 months, of which 10 million tests were performed during the past 10 days alone, government data shows. The first test to diagnose Covid-19 in the country was performed on January 23, and on Monday, India performed about 900,000 tests in a single day. Read more

2nd phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s DDC elections today

Polling for 43 constituencies in the second phase of election for District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Tuesday. The contest is between the newly launched People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari. Read more

Fake news on Covid-19 vaccines a ‘second pandemic,’ says Red Cross chief

The head of the world’s largest humanitarian network is urging governments and institutions to combat “fake news” about Covid-19 vaccines which has become “a second pandemic” and start building trust in communities around the world about the critical importance of vaccinating people. Read more

A fast bowler won’t rectify Kuldeep and Chahal’s problems, India need a spin bowling coach: Maninder Singh -Exclusive

A little more than six months after starting their India journey together, wrist spinners – albeit of different kinds - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal sneered 32 wickets between them to help India blank South Africa 6-0 in their own backyard in an ODI series in 2018. Read more

Audi to get real dirty, announces entry in Dakar Rally with electric SUV

Audi has announced it is ready to kick up a dust storm, quite literally, and will take part in the famous - and challenging - Dakar Rally in 2022 for the first time. The company states that it will compete with an ‘innovative prototype’ and that it will make use of a high-voltage battery. Read more

Malaika Arora shows how to improve your posture, amid work from home, with Yoga’s Dhanurasana

The backbending or bow pose exercise of Yoga increases and regains spinal strength and flexibility and this week, Malaika Arora was seen teaching fitness enthusiasts how to do that with Dhanurasana to improve your posture amid work from home. Read more

Why this man is roaming around Delhi with a mask attached to a can filled with a plant

A few people from different parts of the country have stepped up to do their part to spread awareness among the masses about the increasing pollution. Among them is Pankaj Kumar from Bihar. An Instagram video of Kumar in which he is seen wearing a mask attached to an old water can filled with plants has grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more

Watch: Covid | ‘Need to find virus origin, don’t politicise probe’: WHO chief Tedros