Why this man is roaming around Delhi with a mask attached to a can filled with a plant

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 08:44 IST

A few people from different parts of the country have stepped up to do their part to spread awareness among the masses about the increasing pollution. Among them is Pankaj Kumar from Bihar. An Instagram video of Kumar in which he is seen wearing a mask attached to an old water can filled with plants has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The clip shared from Kumar’s personal Instagram account shows him standing in the middle of a road with this mask and can along with a board around his neck. “Plant trees, save trees,” reads the board. Kumar does this to turn people’s attention to the worsening situation of air pollution and other environmental issues.

Kumar, who is from Bihar, currently lives in Noida. While speaking to HT, he said, “I was a vegetable vendor 5 years ago in Noida Sector 66 and now I work at a multi-national company at night. By day, I make sure to campaign in various places regarding water saving, carbon emission, air pollution and other important issues affecting the environment.”

Take a look at the clip

Shared on November 21, the clip has garnered over 3.1 million views along with tons of comments from netizens. Kumar mentioned to HT that he came across the idea after he saw an animated cartoon of a boy carrying a plant on his back with an oxygen mask. “After seeing that I thought if an artist could think of this, we can implement this on the ground and create awareness among the people,” he added.

Kumar has been doing this for the past two years at various locations. “We had inherited clean air from our ancestors, but can we pass on the same to our next generation? Or are we planning to gift them oxygen cylinders in the place of clean air. This is the only thing I want to ask people and make them think about it,” he told HT when asked about what kind of message he wants to give to the public.

“Thank you for trying to make a difference and helping our planet,” wrote an Instagram user under the post. “Great job brother,” commented another.

Here’s another clip in which Kumar can be seen carrying out his campaign in front of the Yamuna river.

What are your thoughts on the ‘oxygen man of Delhi’?

