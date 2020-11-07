News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid final phase of voting in Bihar, PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to set new voting records and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Bihar elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to set new voting records as final phase voting gets underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked voters to cast their ballots in maximum number as the polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly election gets underway. In a Twitter message, PM Modi also asked citizens to cast their votes keeping in mind Covid-19 prevention protocols. “Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and social distancing as well,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Read More

US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast

Indian Navy’s flagship Vikramaditya and US supercarrier Nimitz along with two destroyers of the Australian and Japanese navies will conduct full-spectrum exercises off the coast of Goa as part of Malabar war games from November 17 to 20. Read More

Kamala Harris on the verge of many, many firsts

Kamala Harris stands to write several chapters of history when she is formally declared US Vice-President-elect, a prospect that looks inevitable as the race for White House nears closure.Born of a mother from India and a father from Jamaica, Harris will become the first woman, first Indian American, first Black, first South Asian American and the first Asian ever elected as vice-president if Joe Biden wins the US presidential elections. Read More

IPL 2020: ‘The voice repeatedly comes from the heart that Suryakumar Yadav should’ve been on Australia tour’: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said Mumbai Indians right-hander Suryakumar Yadav should have named in the Indian limited overs sides for the Australia tour.Suryakumar Yadav has scored two fifties in his last four matches in IPL 2020. He has so far slammed four fifty-plus scores in the tournament, playing a pivotal role in MI reaching their sixth final of the tournament. Read More

‘Cosmic cascade’ captured by Hubble telescope is stunningly beautiful

The space outside our Blue Planet has always been an object of fascination for many. Thanks to the technological advancements, we now know a little about the vast outer space. Also, the social media profiles maintained by various space agencies give us a chance to catch glimpses of those worlds. The latest post in the profile @nasagoddard is that of a ‘cosmic cascade’. And to say that it’s mesmerising is an understatement. Read More

After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman booked in Goa for running nude on beach, circulating pic

A case has been registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked on a Goa beach. This comes after FIR against Poonam Pandey and her subsequent arrest in Goa for shooting an ‘obscene video’ Read More

IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets to seal berth in Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi in the eliminator of IPL 2020. Jason Holder and T Natarajan were among wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 131 for 7 in the first innings. In reply, Kane Williamson’s unbeaten half-century and Holder’s cameo with the bat guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 6-wicket win. While RCB get knocked out of the league, SRH will face Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier of IPL 2020 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Watch