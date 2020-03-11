News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur

The Congress is moving its legislators in Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur to prevent their possible poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which earlier on Wednesday moved its own lawmakers to Gurugram amid a tug-of-war over power.

‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet attack, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy “destabilising elected Congress government” and reminded the Prime Minister’s Office to pass on the benefits of the crash in the global oil prices to the consumer. The tweet was posted a day after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli on verge of joining Sachin Tendulkar in ODI elite list

Virat Kohli has not been enjoying a good run of form lately but when the Indian cricket team skipper takes the field against South Africa in the first ODI encounter in Dharamsala, he will be on the verge of claiming a major milestone in ODI cricket.

Billie Eilish strips at concert to make statement against body shaming

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish made a statement against body shaming by stripping off her clothes at a recent concert. Billie is known for wearing baggy outfits to avoid being sexualised.

Disney+ launches in India via Hotstar

Disney+ content is now available to Indian users via Hotstar. A quick search on Hotstar showed all popular Disney+ series such as The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum are now available on the app. The catalogue also includes old Disney content.

Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted about Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ for her achievement in athletics.

In viral FB post, a coronavirus patient talks about her experience

A Facebook post by a Seattle based woman named Elizabeth Schneider, who had coronavirus, has gone viral. In the post Schneider talks about how she contracted the virus, misconceptions about it and the fact that she has now recovered.

