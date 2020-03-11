e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur

Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur

The decision of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to move its lawmakers to Jaipur came after 22 Congress MLAs resigned on Tuesday.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Bhopal
Congress MLAs leave for Bhopal airport to catch a flight to Jaipur on Wednesday.
Congress MLAs leave for Bhopal airport to catch a flight to Jaipur on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

The Congress is moving its legislators in Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur to prevent their possible poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which earlier on Wednesday moved its own lawmakers to Gurugram amid a tug-of-war over power.

Shortly before noon, Congress MLAs left for the airport from the chief minister’s house to fly to Jaipur. A party leader claimed there are 94 Congress MLAs in the group.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is staring at a collapse following the resignation by almost two dozen lawmakers including six ministers on Tuesday shortly after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress. The ruling party accuses the BJP of luring away its lawmakers. The BJP says the Congress government in MP is unraveling because of factional fighting.

Despite the resignation of 22 of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s home minister Bala Bachchan exuded confidence that the government will prove its majority in a floor test.

“Congress is in a safe and strong position. Everybody is in touch with Chief Minister, everything will be alright soon. We will prove majority on the floor of the assembly and our government will continue till 2023,” Bachchan said Wednesday, according to ANI.

Nineteen of the Congress MLAs who had flown to Bengaluru, resigned simultaneously on Tuesday. The emailed their resignation letters to state assembly speaker N P Prajapati and also faxed them to Governor Lalji Tandon.

Three other MLAs resigned separately later Tuesday.

The 230-member MP assembly currently has 228 members. The Congress has 114 MLAs while the BJP has 107 legislators. Two MLAs from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from the Samajwadi Party (SP), and four independents make up seven other lawmakers who support the Kamal Nath government.

tags
top news
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news