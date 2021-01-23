News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme to offer cashless medical benefits under PM-JAY scheme and CGHS empanelled private hospitals to the personnel of armed forces. Read more

'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav

The Delhi police on Saturday granted permission to thousands of agitating farmers to enter the national capital, giving the tractor rally a go-ahead. Read more

Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification

In an unprecedented development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday boycotted the process initiated by the state election commissioner. Read more

Finance minister launches mobile app for Budget 2021 on Halwa ceremony day

The Union finance ministry on Saturday celebrated the customary ‘halwa’ ceremony, which is performed every year before the ‘lock-in’ process of Budget preparation at North Block. Read more

BCCI shares Ajinkya Rahane's emotional dressing room speech for Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in Australia

India had to field a record 20 different cricketers in the four-match Test against Australia, five of them were debutants while Shardul Thakur had bowled just 10 balls in his Test debut before coming to this series. Read more

Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan has kicked off his wedding celebrations with an awesome photo of the groom squad. Read more

The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable

If you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, you may have seen the various posts he shares that feature his little princess Tia. Just like this recent images where he is seen trying to untangle his daughter’s hair. Read more

Watch: Daler Mehndi says he made Tunak Tunak Tun video after his ego took a hit