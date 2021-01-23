'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav
The Delhi police on Saturday granted permission to thousands of agitating farmers to enter the national capital, giving the tractor rally a go-ahead.
"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight," Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India founder told ANI.
"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," Yadav said.
Opening border points that have remained shut for two months now, Delhi police will allow farmers to enter Delhi from five entry points. "We have been allowed to cover 100 km distance on each route," farmer leader Darshan Pal told Hindustan Times.
The tractor parades will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but details will be finalised tonight, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said after attending a meeting between the unions and the police.
Farm leaders, representing thousands of agitated farmers who are camping on the borders of Delhi in the bitter cold for nearly two months now, had told the police previously that it is the government's responsibility to maintain peace.
The barricades set up at Delhi border points will be removed on January 26 so that farmers can take out their rallies, Pal said.
The farmer unions have been adamant about taking out their tractor parade on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on January 26, even as the Delhi Police urged them to hold it outside the national capital, a request that was publicly rejected by the unions.
The meeting was held between a group of farm leaders and police officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to discuss alternative routes for the tractor parade.
