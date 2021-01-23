The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
If you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, you may have seen the various posts he shares that feature his little princess Tia. Just like this recent images where he is seen trying to untangle his daughter’s hair. Besides being cute, there is something else in the photos that may leave you giggling hard. It’s Tia’s reaction to the whole affair.
“Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair,” he wrote while sharing the images. Johnson then added, “scroll left, and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka Mr golden hands puts on full display.”
“I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it,” he wittily wrote while concluding the post. The share is complete with two images of Johnson and his daughter.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Since being shared just four hours ago, the post has gathered over 3.2 million likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Rock is soft by heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best father,” shared another. “Cuteness overload,” expressed a third.
What are your thoughts about the post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Picture of parking sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘First ever’ virtual reality movie premiere takes place for short film Baba Yaga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police dog shot during duty returns home after surgery, gets hero’s welcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Tourism joins Bernie Sanders-related meme trend with this post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This video of two bison crossing a bridge is an instant mood lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox