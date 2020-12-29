News updates from Hindustan Times| Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 17:27 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, on Sunday. The veteran actor received the award, the highest honour of the film industry, from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more here.

‘BJP won’t decide if we are Indians or not’: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav says won’t fill NPR form

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday he will not fill the form to determine citizenship under the National Population Register (NPR) as he called out the Centre for overlooking problems hurting the economy. Read more here.

To live in India, people will have to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said only those people who are ready to praise Bharat Mata can live in India as he blamed protesters for the violence during the anti-citizenship law agitations across the country. Read more here.

‘Not for all Muslims’: UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya backs Meerut SP over communal remarks

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has defended the police officer who was caught on camera using communal language against Muslims in Meerut during protests against the citizenship act last week. Read more here.

Sourav Ganguly sent me food: Inzamam says cricket and religion don’t mix, rubbishes Danish Kaneria claims

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has hit out at Danish Kaneria and said that religion had no role to play in cricket. Read more here.

Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Urvashi Rautela: Worst-dressed female celebrities of Bollywood in 2019

In recent times, Bollywood celebrities have come even more under the radar than before, thanks to social media and paparazzi culture making it’s way to India. Read more here.