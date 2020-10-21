News updates from Hindustan Times: AMU hospital removes two doctors connected to Hathras case and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:59 IST

2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital

Two medical officers at the JN Medical College (JNMC) in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) connected to the case involving the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras were removed from their posts on Tuesday. Read more

India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China

A People’s Liberation Army soldier, who was caught by the Indian army for straying across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, was on Tuesday handed back to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, officials said. Read more

What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared to speed up Covid-19 vaccine trial?

After mulling over the idea for a few days, the UK government on October 20 has given a go-ahead to start ‘human challenge’ trial so that an effective vaccine can be produced at the earliest. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘This team may have run out of juice,’ Head coach Stephen Fleming concedes CSK’s season might be over

Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a territory they never have in the history of the Indian Premier League. The franchise, for the first time, are on the verge of not making it through the playoffs in an IPL season. Read more

GMC unveils 2022 Hummer EV, world’s first all-electric supertruck

The covers are finally off of the much-anticipated GMC Hummer EV. After teasing it for more than a year, the US carmaker unveiled the third generation Hummer early on Wednesday. Read more

Robot dog Spot pulls rickshaw, video prompts mixed reactions

If you’ve recently been around the Internet, you may have seen the videos of a robot dog called Spot. From strolling down a road to managing a flock of sheep, the clips are many. Now there’s a latest addition to that list. Read more

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Kings XI Punjab put rode on a sensational half-century from Nicholas Pooran to pick up a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Pooran scored 53 runs in 28 balls before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Rabada also dismissed Glenn Maxwell for 32, but Deepak Hooda and Jimmy Neesham finished off the 165-run chase in 19 overs. Watch