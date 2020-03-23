e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| As coronavirus cases surge in India, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| As coronavirus cases surge in India, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors use infrared thermometers to screen people as a precaution against coronavirus, at Civil Hospital, Sector 10, in Gurugram.
Doctors use infrared thermometers to screen people as a precaution against coronavirus, at Civil Hospital, Sector 10, in Gurugram.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As coronavirus cases surge in India, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry

India has an estimated 40,000 working ventilators, a number experts said will be inadequate in case there is a surge in Covid-19 infections that, in approximately 5% of the cases, sends patients to intensive care units (ICU) with acute breathing problems.

Covid-19: Only 1 SC bench available, cases to be heard through video conferencing

The Supreme Court will only hear “extremely urgent” cases in the coming week, signalling a near complete shutdown of the apex court. Only one bench will be available, if necessary, to transact judicial work and it will sit on Wednesday, a notification issued by the court said on Sunday.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem on Janta Curfew , says ‘pollution is low, birds look happy’. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana has said he was speechless on witnessing the ringing of bells and plates across India during Janta Curfew on Sunday amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor has, however, penned a poem which the actor begins with the words “aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hain (I have no words today).”

In times of coronavirus: Chess wizard Anand talks about life in lockdown in Germany  

This is a very unusual experience for me as I am doing something like this for the first time in my life. I do keep in touch with my family and have a video chat with my son Akhil and wife Aruna daily.

Coronavirus: How Google Assistant can help you wash hands betterGoogle has introduced a new command for Google Assistant that is aimed at helping people wash their hands better.

