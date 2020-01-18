News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm : Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal expands cabinet, inducts two new faces and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal expands cabinet, inducts two new faces

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expanded his cabinet on Saturday by inducting two new faces taking the total number of ministers in the three-and-half- year-old ministry to 18. Read more

5 months after bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, Govt launches outreach programme

The first group of Union Ministers comprising Jitendra Singh, Arjun Meghwal and Ashwani Choubey will arrive in Jammu on Saturday to spread awareness about central schemes implemented after the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Read more

Many more infected with new China virus than reported, says new analysis

The Wuhan novel coronavirus, a virus previously unknown, could have infected many more people than the number currently reported, a new analysis by the Imperial College, London, has said. Read more

Shirdi to shutdown over CM Uddhav Thackeray’s remark on Sai Baba’s birthplace

Residents of Maharashtra’s Shirdi have called for an indefinite shutdown from Sunday after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called Pathri in Parbhani as the birthplace of the 19th-century saint Sai Baba and said he will allot Rs 100 crore for its development. Read more

India vs Australia: KL Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws MS Dhoni comparison

India batsman KL Rahul won the player of the match award for his spectacular batting performance in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Rajkot. Rahul, who was also given the wicketkeeping duties in place of concussed Rishabh Pant, also shined behind the stumps when he achieved a lightning quick stumping to get rid of Aaron Finch. Read more

Sex Education cast exclusive interview: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa on relevance of the show in repressed nations

It’s a wonder that Netflix’s Sex Education hasn’t been taken off the syllabus in India. It’s just been brushed under the table, like everything else that makes us uncomfortable. Fortunately, the lessons that Sex Education imparts upon its audience are vital, especially in a society that, for a brief while in 2019, saw Kabir Singh as a role model. Read more

Diet Sabya calls Shraddha Kapoor out for rip-off of Zimermann dress

At a promotion event of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D Shraddha Kapoor was wearing the beautiful white Turtleneck Cut Out Mini Dress by Love and Labels, Shraddha’s hair was tied in a side French braid and she sported minimal make-up. While we loved the dress, we aren’t really into the choice of black footwear. Read more

A model for dealing with dissent in universities | Opinion

The police response in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi has received widespread criticism. But another premise that has not been addressed yet is whether a police force can handle academic protests appropriately. Read more