News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: ‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’, says Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 vaccination dry run underway; health minister urges people not to pay heed to rumours

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged people “not to pay heed to rumours” as the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination got underway across the country. “I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. Read more

India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline

India has seen 29 cases of the new coronavirus variant, that is spreading rapidly around Britain and other countries, within five days of tracing its first such infection. The new United Kingdom variant genome of Sars-CoV-2 – B.1.1.7, which is much more infectious, has prompted comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family members and others of those who have travelled to the UK in the last 38 days. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan fights flies as he records New Year message for fans, asks them to not send him long greetings as ‘they all mean the same thing’

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a hilarious video to wish his fans a happy new year and asked them to not send him lengthy messages on New Year as “they all mean the same thing”. He also apologised for the quality of the video which shows him struggling with flies and mosquitoes, claiming that he made it all by himself as his staff wasn’t available. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Back-to-back overs in a Test match? Not sure,’ David Warner has reservations about T Natarajan as Test bowler

No one has been more vocal about T Natarajan and his rise than David Warner, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Read more

Florida-based Indian eatery’s server gets $2020 in tip. Post wins people over

The new year started on a sweet note for a server at a US restaurant after a customer left them a generous tip. The incident took place at Florida-based Indian eatery called Masala Mantra Indian Bistro. They shared this story of random act of kindness on Facebook and it’s such a tale which may leave you with a smile. Read more

Nora Fatehi welcomes New Year in bedazzled bodycon dress: New Year, new me

Kickstarting her New Year on a super chic note, Nora Fatehiwas dressed to impress while welcoming 2020 with open arms. The acclaimed dancer has also made a name for herself as a fashionista. Every time Nora posts a picture from a photoshoot on her social media, it breaks the internet and this time was no different. The Bharat actor recently flaunted a bodycon gown and left us swooning. Read more