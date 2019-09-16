News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Farooq Abdullah detained and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex-J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah detained under public safety law

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under Jammu and Kashmir’s stringent public safety law that gives the administration the right to detain a person without trial for two years on Monday. An order by the state government said the former chief minister’s residence will be treated as a temporary jail.

Read full story here.

‘If needed, will go to Jammu and Kashmir high court’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi on allegations of access denial

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that he will go to Jammu and Kashmir high court and speak to the chief justice after allegations that people aren’t being able to access the court.

Read full story here.

In Karti Chidambaram’s birthday wish to his father, a dig at PM Modi

P Chidambaram turned 74 years old on Monday inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail and his son Karti Chidambaram wrote a letter to the former finance minister slamming the Centre “for being extremely imaginative and creative in the face of bad news”.

Read full story here.

UP law student, who accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape, brought to court amid tight security

The 23-year-old law student, who has accused the BJP’s Swami Chinmayanand of raping her, was on Monday brought to a local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur to record her statement under heavy security.

Read full story here.

India still leading: How does the World Test Championship points table read after drawn Ashes series

England’s victory at The Oval has helped them draw level with Tim Paine’s Australia in the ICC World Test Championship at the end of their drawn Ashes series. At the end of this closely fought series, both sides are now locked on 56 points on the points table led by India, the only team so far to achieve the maximum 120 points available in a series.

Read full story here.

The Afghan deal: A tale of colliding motivations, expectations and aims

United States President Donald Trump has failed to meet his deadline of September 1 for a peace agreement with the Taliban. He has also cancelled his planned meeting with the leaders of the extremist militia. There were many reasons for this.

Read the full opinion piece here.

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t stop crying after one The Sky Is Pink scene and kept saying ‘I am so sorry’, reveals Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose, who directed Priyanka Chopra in her next, The Sky Is Pink has revealed how the actor couldn’t stop crying after shooting an emotional scene. Talking about how Priyanka continued to cry even after the shot, Shonali told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “After I called ‘cut’, I hugged her and she couldn’t stop crying. She kept whispering, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. I know now what it means to lose a child. I am so sorry for Ishlu.’ I continued holding her.”

Read full story here.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:53 IST