News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi, says Maharashtra needs govt soon and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:59 IST

Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP’s boss and master strategist Amit Shah on Monday in an effort to come up with a workable formula to end the impasse in Maharashtra. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine won state elections 11 days ago but the two alliance partners have not been able to decide on forming the government after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena insisted that one of its leaders also get a chance to sit in the chief minister’s chair over the next five years.

Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal carpooled with his cabinet ministers to work on Monday as the 11-day odd-even scheme or road rationing began in Delhi on Monday as part of efforts to check the rising air pollution that reached its worst levels since 2016 in the capital on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Shiv Sena move

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday amid the ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today, would BJP still be so brave: NCP’s fresh jibe at BJP-Sena tussle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the “recent skirmishes” between the NDA partners are an “insult to democracy”.

‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition to seek parole filed by politician DP Yadav’s son Vikas Yadav who was convicted for murder in 2008. “How can you get parole,” a bench of the Supreme Court chaired by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi shot back to Vikas Yadav’s request that he should be released on bail because he had been in jail for 17-and-a-half years.

ICC T20 World Cup: New format explained with complete list of fixtures

The cricketing world is now gearing up for the next big tournament which is the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020. The tournament will be hosted by Australia and is going to be held between October 18 and November 15 in 2020. World T20 will see the participation of 16 countries which will include the top ten ranked nations of the world. Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Oman Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will join the top teams at the World Cup.

Panipat posters: Kriti Sanon turns Parvati Bai, Sanjay Dutt transforms into invader Ahmad Shah Abdali

Actor Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon have dropped their first look from the upcoming film, Panipat. Sanjay plays Ahmad Shah Durrani whereas Kriti plays Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious period piece. The trailer of the film starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles is expected on Tuesday.

