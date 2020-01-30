News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation

The government on Thursday released frequently asked questions (FAQs) and useful information on coronavirus that has claimed 170 lives so far. The virus has infected more than 7700 people and is spreading rapidly. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the government released information about the virus and how to control its spread. Read more

Rahul Gandhi launches sharp attack on PM Modi from Kerala’s Wayanad

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse believe in same ideology. He drew the analogy on the Martyrs’ Day today, which is observed in honour of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Read more

Why Bapu remains relevant | HT Editorial

The greatest Indian ever, Mahatma Gandhi, was killed exactly 72 years ago today. The contours of his remarkable life are well known. Gandhi’s contribution truly makes him the father of the nation. As Albert Einstein said, “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.” Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘They deserve to get a game’ - Virat Kohli hints at making changes for remaining matches

Rohit Sharma’s stunning assault helped India bag the 3rd T20I and gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. Virat Kohli went in with the same side for the first three matches, but now with the series in the bag, the Indian team could tweak their combinations in order to give the other players in the squad a go. Read more

Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak being downvoted on IMDb after JNU visit: ‘They have changed my rating, not my mind’

Deepika Padukone is unfazed by trolls targeting her latest release, Chhapaak, after she showed solidarity with students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Soon after her visit to the JNU where she stood with the protesting students, the IMDb rating of Chhapaak took a hit. Read more

Martyrs Day 2020: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day in honour of those who laid down their lives for the nation. Of these, the first falls on January 30, the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948. Mahatma Gandhi led the struggle for Independence that culminated in India getting freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. Read more

Samsung hopes 5G will turn things around in 2020 after a dismal Q4 show

Samsung Electronics’ struggles have continued as the company reported a 38% drop in profit in the fourth quarter. The company blamed a continuous slump in its memory chip business for the slump in profits and overall net income. Samsung’s troubles come at a time when rival Apple has succeeded in turning things around. Read more