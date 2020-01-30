Rahul Gandhi launches sharp attack on PM Modi from Kerala’s Wayanad

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:44 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse believe in same ideology.

“Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have guts to say he believes in Godse,” Gandhi said while addessing a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala. He drew the analogy on the Martyrs’ Day today, which is observed in honour of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

“Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself, only believes in himself,” Gandhi further said.

He also attacked the government for clearing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and its plans for a National Register of Citizens (NRC). “CAA and NRC are not going to get jobs in India. The situation in Kashmir is not going to get jobs. Burning Assam is not going to get jobs for our youth,” the Congress leader said.

“While there are rise in rape cases, unemployment is highest in last 45 years, youngsters cannot see a future, Indians are being made to prove that they are citizens of this country. Who is Narendra Modi to decide if I am Indian? Who has given him the license to decide who is Indian and who is not? I know I am an Indian & I do not have to prove it to anybody,” said Gandhi.

Before addressing the rally, he took part in the ‘Save the Constitution March’ against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and Congress workers from the state, Gandhi began his march from the SKMJ High School road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta - a distance of two kilometres.

Gandhi is in Wayanad on a two-day visit. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, the second constituency he chose apart from the family stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Congress in Kerala has been organising protest marches across the state against the CAA under the leadership of its MPs, MLAs and local leaders since the past few days.