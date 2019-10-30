News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents

Manipur’s erstwhile king Leishemba Sanajaoba on Wednesday distanced himself from statements by two leaders who announced the launch of the ‘Manipur Government in exile’ in London. In a video message released early on Wednesday, Leishemba Sanajaoba said he first heard about this news when he returned after attending a local function. He was “totally shocked” to hear this development. Read more.

‘What was the need?’ Shiv Sena questions govt over EU team’s visit to Kashmir

Even as it sparred with the Bharatiya Janata Party over power sharing in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the Central Government’s decision to allow a European Union (EU) delegation to visit Kashmir to see first-hand the ground situation there following the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu & Kashmir special status. Read more.

Kashmir labourer’s last call to daughter and the dress that’ll never come

Murshalim Sheikh spoke to his daughter in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday, promising to be home soon. Two days later, on Tuesday, militants barged into his room in Kulgam’s Katrasoo village in Kashmir, dragged him and five others out and shot them dead. Read more.

‘Do we work on this or I wait till IPL?’ ICC releases WhatsApp conversation between Shakib and bookie

After confirming that Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all forms of cricket for two years with one year of that suspended, ICC released details of conversations between the Bangladesh all-rounder and a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager after her dress caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned hero in real life when he saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Diwali party on Sunday. According to a report in mid-day, publicist Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire at the party and Shah Rukh was the one to put the fire out. Read more.

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Dakota Johnson - Red carpet fashion spotted at the 2019 Governers Awards

The 2019 Governers Awards held on October 27 saw Hollywood A-listers namely, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Isabella Rossellini, and Kyle MacLachlan, Tom Hanks, America Ferrera, Regina King, Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde, Idina Menzel among others, at their fashionable best. See photos here.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:03 IST