News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for Covid-19 drug and all the latest news

Zydus Cadila seeks regulatory approval for Covid-19 drug

Zydus Cadila on Monday announced it has sought national drugs controller’s approval for use of its viral hepatitis drug as its phase 3 clinical trials showed promising results in treating Covid-19 patients. Read more

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he is quarantining at home. He said that his diagnosis comes despite following ‘all care and precautions’. Read more

Fakhar Zaman's controversial run out for 193 involving de Kock in 2nd ODI sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate on Twitter

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman, who played one of the best innings in his career, fell to a controversial run-out involving South Africa's opposition wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Read more

Nora Fatehi paints the town red in bodycon dress with bag worth ₹3 lakh

If you are looking for inspiration to achieve a swoon-worthy dress collection, you should head over to Nora Fatehi's social media. The actor has a dress for every event. Read more

Mahindra’s new CEO sees SUVs, electric vehicles driving its growth revival

One can recall only large SUVs, bot sedans or hatchbacks, when reminded of Indian car manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra. From the new generation Thar to XUV500, or the Scorpio or Bolero from the past, big, chunky SUVs have formed the core of the Mahindra Group’s passenger vehicle business. Read more

Monday motivation post featuring specially-abled woman’s work out session may inspire you

Are you already feeling tired after thinking about the long week that is yet to follow after this Monday? If yes, then this incredible video shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla may inspire you to get up and hustle. The clip, shared on Twitter, features a specially-abled woman doing an intense workout session. Read more

Watch: UP CM Yogi gets first dose of Covid vaccine; urges people to follow norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and urged people to take all precautions amid growing cases of coronavirus. Watch more