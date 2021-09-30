News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Fuel prices hiked across India and other news updates

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Diesel rates bounced back to record ₹ 89.87 a litre on Thursday

Diesel prices bounced back to the record price of ₹89.87 per litre in Delhi on Thursday after state-run fuel retailers raised its rate by 30 paise a litre, which is the fifth hike in seven days, resulting in the fuel rate surging by ₹1.25 a litre. Read more

‘A rapidly developing industry...’: PM Modi inaugurates Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually dedicated to the nation the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), located in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The occasion also saw PM Modi lay foundation stone of a medical college each in Banswara, Dausa, Hanumangarh and Sirohi districts of the state. Read more

‘Looking at him as India vice-captain’: Gavaskar picks Rohit's deputies after Kohli steps down as T20I captain

Sunil Gavaskar identified KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the possible vice-captains for the Indian T20I side after Rohit Sharma takes over from Virat Kohli at the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November. Gavaskar, who had expressed his thoughts of seeing Rohit as the India for the ‘next two T20 World Cups’ in UAE and then in Australia, put his weight behind Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant to be Rohit's deputies. Read more

Loved Tamannaah Bhatia's fusion look at MasterChef Telugu? Here's what it costs

A contemporary fashion that is a preferred choice of people of all class and ages is the fusion wear which is a creative blend of styles of any two or more cultures and Tamannaah Bhatia was seen slaying the same at MasterChef Telugu. Though her silhouette was basically from Western influence, it was blended with Indian textiles and styling that made us fall in love instantly with her look. Read more

Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open October 7, special prices for first 25k

Mahindra XUV700 is close to an official launch in the Indian car market with the company on Thursday announcing that the bookings process of the much-awaited SUV will start from October 7. The XUV700 will be offered in multiple variants, transmission and seating options. Read more

No Time to Die movie review: A soaring send-off for Daniel Craig's James Bond; a tragic tear-jerker for his fans

Hiring Hans Zimmer for a project is a spoiler in itself. Here, the legendary German composer has been given essentially the same responsibility that he had on The Dark Knight Rises; being a companion to a character on their last legs, holding out a hand when they need it the most, and providing support when they’re all by themselves. Besides star Daniel Craig himself, Zimmer’s score has perhaps the greatest impact in the moving final moments of No Time to Die, the actor’s fifth and final film as Commander James Bond; a melodrama masquerading as a muscular action picture. Read more

On Camera: Mumbai woman fights off leopard with walking stick

A middle-aged woman was seen fighting a leopard with her stick as it tried to attack her. The bone-chilling incident took place in Mumbai's Aarey colony on Wednesday evening. A CCTV footage of the incident showed the leopard lying in wait outside a house. Watch more