‘A rapidly developing industry...’: PM Modi inaugurates Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually dedicated to the nation the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), located in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The occasion also saw PM Modi lay foundation stone of a medical college each in Banswara, Dausa, Hanumangarh and Sirohi districts of the state.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate petrochem institute, lay foundation of 4 medical colleges

PM Modi described petrochemical industry as one of the most rapidly developing industries, for which, he said, a lot of skilled manpower is needed. “Rajasthan's new institute of petrochemicals will bring new opportunities in this field for hundreds of youngsters every year,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the use of petrochemicals is increasing in all aspects of our lives.

Therefore, plenty of employment opportunities will come up for skilled youth in this field in the coming years, he said.

PM Modi then recalled his time as the chief minister of Gujarat, talking about the establishment of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) in Gandhinagar. “Many people laughed at us when we were working on the concept of a petroleum university in Gujarat. But we didn't drop this idea. In very less time, PDPU has shown what it is capable of. Students from all over the country want to study here. Now, t has become Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU),” he said.

He also talked about various policy initiative undertaken by his government to improve the state of medical infratsrcture in the country, talking about schemes such as Swachch Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and the recently launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Under Ayushman Bharat mission, till now, more than 350,000 people in Rajasthan received free medical treatment, while more than 2500 health and welfare centres have been set up in the state, and are currently operational.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON