Rajasthan: PM Modi to inaugurate petrochem institute, lay foundation of 4 medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually inaugurating the institution and lay foundation stones for the 4 medical colleges today. (File Photo / ANI)
As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the “establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals.”
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Rajasthan's Jaipur district at 11am on Thursday. The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa districts of Rajasthan today at 11 am via video-conferencing.

As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the “establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals.”

“Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward, and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation,” the release informed.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11am, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors.”

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion. The PMO informed that together with the Rajasthan government, the government of India has established CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur.

“It is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals,” it added.

