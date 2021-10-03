News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Punjab CM's son seen at official meeting with father and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Row erupts after Punjab CM Channi's son seen at official meeting with father

The ruling Congress in Punjab is staring at yet another controversy after new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son was seen present at an official meeting. The meeting was chaired by DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota at which the chief minister himself was present. Read more

3 dead, 70 injured at Dubai's Expo 2020 construction site: Report

At least three workers died and over 70 were seriously injured while working at the Dubai's Expo 2020 site, officials said while insisting that safety standards were "world-class". According to news agency AP, this is the first time that the Dubai Expo is revealing statistics for worker fatalities during the construction of the massive world’s fair. Read more

Gillespie comes to Ashwin's defense, counters Warne's 'disgraceful' remark but deletes tweet later

Jason Gillespie did not agree with former Australia teammate Shane Warne's assessment that spinner R Ashwin hampered the spirit of cricket when he attempted a second run after the ball had deflected off batting partner Rishabh Pant's bat during an IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. Read more

Tata Punch to break cover tomorrow: Ten things confirmed so far

Tata Motors is all set to introduce its latest offering Punch micro SUV in flesh tomorrow October 4. The homegrown automaker has already started accepting bookings for the Punch SUV. This is going to be Tata Motors' entry into the micro SUV segment, where Mahindra currently has its KUV100. Tata Punch will also target Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3 as rivals. Read more

Dakota Johnson in sexy little black fur dress worth ₹ 2 lakh turns NYC streets into her runway

After stunning the crowds in a completely sheer crystal-embellished Gucci gown at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota Johnson is turning the streets of New York City into her personal runway. And we are not complaining. Read more

Priyanka Chopra is armed and ready, wields a gun in BTS pic from Citadel sets

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for her next series with Russo Brothers, Citadel, in Spain. The actor has shared a behind-the-scene picture, carrying a gun on a beach.Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel.” A fan wrote, "An awesome look." Another commented, “So super.” Many called her "beautiful.' Read more

Blood…: Author Kishwar Desai wards off criticism about Partition Museum

In the latest edition of The Interview, author Kishwar Desai speaks to Hindustan Times and takes on criticisms over Partition Museum. On asking if the creators of the museum are trying to rewrite history, she says Partition Museum is not only about violence and adds that it is more about the great loss that was imposed upon people. Watch more