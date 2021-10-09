News updates from HT at 1pm: UK high commissioner ‘delighted’ on end of vaccine certification row with India

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Absolutely delighted': UK high commissioner on end of vaccine certification row with India

Two days after he announced that the UK government will recognise the vaccination status of Indian nationals double jabbed with the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine as "fully vaccinated," British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Saturday expressed his "delight" at the policy reversal by the Boris Johnson administration, adding that people are "desperate" to travel to India from the United Kingdom.

Smriti Irani shares selfie along with an inspirational caption. Seen it yet?

Smriti Irani is an active user of Instagram. She often takes to the platform to share varied kinds of posts. From witty to inspirational, her shares often leave people in awe. Case in point, her latest post where she shared a selfie along with a motivational caption. There is a possibility that her post will wow you.

'Thank you for the memories': Warner's heartfelt social media post suggests end of run with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

When David Warner did not turn out for Sunrisers Hyderabad after the first two matches of the UAE-leg, it was perhaps a signal that the franchise could well be done with him. And the Australia batsman all but confirmed the speculation through a post on social media, where he posted a warm and heartfelt note, suggesting the end of his run with SRH.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya: Shakuntalam producer on abortion rumours

On Friday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to address rumours surrounding her split with husband Naga Chaitanya. She denied claims that she had affairs, abortions and that she never wanted children.

Tata Punch first drive review: Pocket-sized SUV with rocket-sized promises

Tata Punch is the next SUV lined up for the Indian car market by Tata Motors. Punch may well be far smaller in dimensions than its siblings but is likely to be the most sought-after because of the segment and play of field it seeks to compete in.