News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm:India not immune to coronavirus pandemic, RBI taking steps to stanch effect, says Governor Das and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm:

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:46 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

India not immune to coronavirus pandemic, RBI taking steps to stanch effect: Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday India's growth momentum will be impacted along with global economies due to Covid-19 and announced measures to mitigate its effects.

2012 Delhi gang-rape convict Mukesh withdraws petition before Supreme Court to seek permission to file fresh curative petition

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts, alleged in his petition that Amicus Curiae Vrinda Grover, who had represented him, had acted in collusion with the state against his interests.

Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban on gathering over coronavirus: Kejriwal

The ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in Delhi to stop coronavirus spread will also cover protests including the one against the amended citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Nightclubs shut, 50-plus gatherings banned in Delhi over coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to impose a complete ban on social, religious and political gatherings of more than 50 people in the national capital. Weddings are permitted, for now, said Kejriwal.

‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday the moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted on Wednesday at 6pm as he stressed there was swift and strong action by RBI and the government to shore up the private lender.

Microsoft launches coronavirus tracker on Bing

Microsoft on Monday launched a web portal that keeps a track of the coronavirus cases around the globe. The tracker is available as a part of the company's Bing products and it gives details about the active and recovered cases of coronavirus country wise.

Fitness instructor hold rooftop workout session amid coronavirus lockdown in Spain

A video going viral shows a health instructor helping hundreds in a housing complex get their exercise in while still under quarantine. The clip shows several people following him as he performs an exercise routine to get their workout done.

Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’, Riteish Deshmukh says trust the authorities

Days after five patients fled the isolation ward in a Mumbai hospital, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh, among several others, have slammed the attitude, urging everyone to trust the government and medical authorities. The patients were later traced.

Ranveer Singh or Sara Sampaio: Who wore the Versace suit better?

Recently, Ranveer Singh was in attendance with the biggest names of Bollywood at the Zee Cine Awards 2020, where the actor strutted down the red carpet in a gorgeous SS2020 Versace jacket which had the Seven Vessels print featuring opulent vases in bright hues, that has been created in collaboration with artist Andy Dixon.