2012 Delhi gang-rape convict Mukesh withdraws petition before Supreme Court to seek permission to file fresh curative petition

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:00 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the petition filed by one of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape death row convict Mukesh Singh seeking action against his former lawyer Vrinda Grover to be withdrawn.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts, alleged in his petition that Amicus Curiae Vrinda Grover, who had represented him, had acted in collusion with the state against his interests.

“The petition is not maintainable,” a bench of justice Arun Mishra and justice MR Shah said.

ML Sharma, the counsel for Mukesh, chose to withdraw the plea after the bench took objection to the fact that the affidavit by Mukesh was not signed by him but instead by his brother Suresh.

“The affidavit you filed has been signed by Mukesh’s brother, Suresh. How does he know what happened in jail? How does he know that Mukesh was not informed? He cannot speak for Mukesh. This plea should have been filed by Mukesh. You withdraw the Petition or we will dismiss it,” justice Arun Mishra said.

The bench also questioned Sharma on the allegations raised in the petition against advocate Vrinda Grover.

“You are making a very serious allegation of fraud against a lawyer of this court. What’s the source of your knowledge? How does Suresh have personal knowledge of what happened in the jail?” the court asked Sharma.