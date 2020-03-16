e-paper
Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu 'shocked', Riteish Deshmukh says trust the authorities

Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’, Riteish Deshmukh says trust the authorities

Responding to the news that four patients suspected of coronavirus had fled a Mumbai hospital, Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh have asked everyone to trust government and medical authorities.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bipasha Basu ays she is shocked to learn that coronavirus suspects fled the isolation ward of a hospital.
         

Days after five patients fled the isolation ward in a Mumbai hospital, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh, among several others, have slammed the attitude, urging everyone to trust the government and medical authorities. The patients were later traced.

Bipasha tweeted, “How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible... we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation ... not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!” 

Riteish tweeted Monday morning, “This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus.” 

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reacted to the development and wrote in Twitter, “Disgusting lack of civic sense. Should their identities be made public so that they are sent into isolation immediately and people in general are alert? I’m a bit conflicted on this.” 

Four people suspected of being infected with coronavirus fled from a government-run hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra late on Friday and were traced later by the police, officials had told Hindustan Times on Sunday. All the four people who fled the hospital said they left as they were kept in the same ward where one positive patient was undergoing treatment.

“We were using the same washroom and the same ward that was being used by the positive patient. When our request to shift all the suspect patients to another isolation ward for observation went unheeded, we decided to leave the place at night. We all came to the hospital at the same time and underwent tests. However, reports of two of us reporting negative at night only. We repeatedly told the hospital staff about the reports of other suspects but didn’t get any response that made us leave the place at night,” one of them said.

