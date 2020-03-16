RBI governor to hold presser at 4 pm as markets dive over coronavirus

business

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:07 IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 4pm on Monday in what is being seen as a bid to calm markets as they continued to fall amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

News agency Press Trust of India reported there are speculations that Das may announce a rate cut.

“Governor Shaktikanata Das will meet the press at 4 pm today (Monday),” RBI said in an email.

The hurriedly called press conference comes amid widespread call for a rate cut following similar steps by the world’s leading central banks. The US Federal Reserve has cut the policy rates to near-zero levels in a span of 10 days.

The Bank of England has also slashed the rates by 50 basis points, and so did the European Central Bank.

If a rate cut is announced, this will be first inter-meeting rate reduction since the monetary policy committee was instituted in February 2016.

According to PTI, many analysts have said RBI has legroom to cut rates to the tune of 65 bps by June. Some like Barclays and BofA have also spoken about the likelihood of an inter-meeting cut before the April 3 policy meeting, PTI reported.

The central bank has cut the policy rates by a cumulative 135 bps to a nine-year low of 5.15% between February and October 2019.

More than 6000 people have been killed, most of them in China since the coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year. The pandemic has ebbed in China but the epicentre has moved to Europe now with Italy and Spain being the worst-hit, forcing both the nations to go on complete lock-down.

Markets have been in a free-fall over the past week over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 2000 points and the NSE Nifty tanked below the 9300 level on Monday. Sensex plummeted 3473.14 points or 9.24% and Nifty lost 1034.25 points or 9.41%.