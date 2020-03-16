Coronavirus Update: With 25 cases, India records biggest single day increase in Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:58 IST

India has reported more than 100 positive cases of coronavirus across the country and said 13 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

The Union health ministry said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India were 110, including the foreign nationals, till Sunday night.

There have been seven cases in Delhi with two being cured and one death, since the outbreak of the virus in India. Two people have died in the country with the other one from Karnataka.

Here’s an update about coronavirus numbers, preparedness and measures so far:

Largest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases in a day: With 25 people testing positive, Sunday recorded the highest single-day increase in the number of cases in India.

The new cases took the total to 110 cases reported from 14 states and Union territories. Of the 25 cases, 18 were reported from Maharashtra – the state that currently has the highest number of cases at 32. On Sunday, Uttarakhand recorded its first positive case.

Four more cured: The data from the Union health ministry on Sunday showed that four more people have recovered from the new viral illness in the country. This takes the total number of people who have recovered so far to 13, including the three medical students from Kerala who had tested positive on their return from Wuhan in January.

Of the 13, who have recovered so far, four are from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and were treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital along with their family member from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. Three people from Rajasthan, two from Delhi, and one from Telangana have also recovered.

Second round of random sample testing began on Sunday: To check for community transmission of Covid-19, India’s top medical research body – Indian Council of Medical Research – picked up the second round of random samples through its 51 labs on Sunday. Around 20 samples were collected by each lab from people who reported sick to hospitals with severe acute respiratory infections with no history of international travel or of coming in contact with the people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Group of ministers to review preparedness measures: After Union health minister Harsh Vardhan took stock of preparedness measures on Sunday, a group of ministers from various ministries set up to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country and globally will review measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Video conference with Saarc countries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with leaders and representatives of Saarc countries. He proposed creating a Covid-19 emergency fund based on voluntary contributions from the countries. India pledged $10 million for the fund.

Nine new countries have reported Covid-19 cases: Globally, Covid-19 has infected almost 170,000 and killed more than 6500 people. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported that the disease had spread to nine more countries/ territories.

Of these, seven areas are in the African region, one in the European region (Kazakhstan), and one in the Americas (Curacao). Outside of China, in the two most Covid-19 affected countries, Italy reported 368 new deaths and Iran over 100 deaths.