PM shares stories of coronavirus-hit patients, lauds work of health agencies

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and lauded the many ways in which the Indian healthcare authorities are tackling the coronavirus challenge.

The prime minister retweeted posts where netizens shared stories of how the outbreak has been handled by the authorities.

“Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona,” the prime minister tweeted out.

Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.



This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

A Twitter user posted out expressing his satisfaction with authorities’ work in battling coronavirus and said that he was “super-impressed!”

“The local PHC health official visited to check on my health as I had returned from Singapore recently on 07-March. The forms we fill at immigration are being used #coronavirus Thank you for being so pro-active!” his post on Twitter read.

The prime minister responded to the tweet posting that authorities are working in sync at all levels to ensure COVID-19 does not spread.

At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread.



No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/6QqZDCeqiZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

“No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy,” he said.

PM Modi also posted that “avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps” and a “wise call”.

“Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution,” the prime minister posted in response to another tweet.

On Sunday, the prime minister suggested setting up of an emergency fund to battle Covid 19 in the south Asia region and made an initial offer of USD 10 million as India’s contribution. He also offered technical and manpower assistance to the eight-member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation who had joined a video conference to discuss a joint strategy to deal with coronavirus in the region.

“I propose we create a COVID-19 emergency fund; this could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us,” PM Modi told Saarc leaders.

He said India can start with an initial offer of “USD 10 million” for coronavirus emergency fund.

India has reported over 100 cases of coronavirus. Two people have died from the infection while 13 have recovered successfully.