News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Delhi Air quality will again dip to emergency level by Thursday and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:57 IST

Delhiites, brace: Air quality will again dip to emergency level by Thursday

The air quality in Delhi that dipped to ‘severe’ category on Tuesday is likely to deteriorate further by Thursday and enter ‘severe plus’ zone, according to Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality early warning system for Delhi. Read more.

Union Cabinet recommends President’s rule in Maharashtra

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President’s rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the assembly polls last month.The Cabinet decision followed intense speculation for hours that Governor Bhagar Singh Koshyari had recommended President’s rule in the state and an initial denial by the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Read more.

Woman in hospital with multiple fractures, CM talks banners and flagpoles

Barely two months after a woman lost her life after hitting a banner forcing high court to impose a ban on them, a woman rider was on Monday grievously injured on being hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road in Chennai. Read more.

Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday picked up the phone to speak with Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and give a potential alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra a hard push, people familiar with the development said. Gandhi has also deputed a team of top party leaders led by Ahmed Patel to Maharashtra to iron out the wrinkles in the deal to have a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli & Co begin practice with pink ball - Watch

The Indian cricket team are slated to play their first ever Pink Ball Test when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test encounter of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22. The first batsman to face the challenge was skipper Virat Kohli and it was a mixed experience for the right-hander. Read more.

Akshay Kumar had a hilarious response to reports of a fallout with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty. Watch the video here.

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a quirky video response to a news report that suggested he had a fallout with his Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty. And he got Katrina Kaif to appear in a cameo as well. The 30-second video, shared by Akshay on social media on Tuesday, begins with Katrina showing a news report to the camera, and saying, “Akshay and Rohit had a fallout, watch it live.” Read more.

Selena Gomez talks about surviving Lupus, people’s attack on her weight gain

Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.The singer, who faced many health issues, both physical and mental, explained in a new interview with ‘Giving Back Generation’ that how suffering from Lupus has affected her body weight. Read more.