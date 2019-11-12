Woman in hospital with multiple fractures, CM talks banners and flagpoles

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:13 IST

Barely two months after a woman lost her life after hitting a banner forcing high court to impose a ban on them, a woman rider was on Monday grievously injured on being hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road in Chennai.

When asked about the incident, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “The incident hasn’t come to my knowledge yet. High Court ban was against the banners, not the flagpoles,” reports news agency ANI.

According to the police, the 30-year-old woman, identified as Anuradha, suffered multiple fractures in both her legs after the truck ran over them. Anuradha, who works as an accountant at a hotel in Coimbatore, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, reports ANI

The truck was driving behind the woman when she stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the flagpole lying on the ground. The flagpole was reportedly put up to welcome Palaniswamy, who was visiting Coimbatore.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver identified as Murugan, who is absconding. However, no action has been taken against the AIADMK workers who put up the flagpole without permission.

Madras High Court had on September 13 come down on government officials for failing to implement its orders and said that it is tired of passing orders against these hoardings.

A controversy had broken out after a 23-year-old woman identified as Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.