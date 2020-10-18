News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: BJP following ‘coalition dharma’ by attacking me, says Chirag Paswan and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP following ‘coalition dharma’ by attacking me despite ‘anger’ against Nitish: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday downplayed the BJP’s recent attacks on him, claiming that it was only following the “coalition dharma” as an ally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Read more here.

Hyderabad rains: 6-year-old killed in wall collapse in Turkapet area

A six-year-old child was killed after a wall collapsed in Hyderabad’s Turkapet area following rains in the city, which have caused water logging in several parts, according to news agency ANI. Heavy rains had lashed Nampally, Abids, Kothi, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Vijayanagar areas of Hyderabad on Saturday night. Read more here.

Why Covid-19 cases in India may increase in winter. All you need to know

Ahead of the onset of winter, experts are warning that the number of Covid-19 infections may see a sudden jump as the mercury dips. Russia and the United Kingdom are experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 aggravated by winter. There is no reason to dismiss the possibility of the same in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said earlier. The Covid-19 expert panel, headed by VK Paul, also asserted that India must be ready to face a second wave during the winter. Read more here.

‘Look forward to working together’: PM Modi congratulates Jacinda Ardern for poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern for securing a second term in office. PM Modi said he looked forward to working together for taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level. Read more here.

IPL 2020: Shilkhar Dhawan explains how Ravindra Jadeja bowling final over was ‘advantage’ for DC

Shikhar Dhawan played a magnificent innings on Saturday night, helping Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Sharjah. Notching up his maiden IPL ton, the left-hander scripted DC’s win with his unbeaten 101-run knock. Read more here.

Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, invitation card leaked

Even as speculation surrounding the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh mounts, what appears to be an invitation card to their reception has been leaked online. The invite reveals the reception date to be October 26. The venue is mentioned as The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab. Read more here.

Nora Fatehi looks drop dead gorgeous in a black leather jumpsuit on the new poster of Naach Meri Rani

Setting all hearts aflutter as fans await her new music album, Moroccan stunner and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi looked scintillating in the latest poster of Naach Meri Rani. Bringing back the classy faux leather jumpsuit that passioned her body grace, Nora looked drop dead gorgeous and out of this world with her latest fashion stint. Read more here.

Xiaomi clears the cloud around its Weather app not showing details on Arunachal Pradesh: Here’s what it says

Xiaomi is out with a statement, clearing the air around the controversy that was brewing up around the Mi India Weather app and why it wasn’t showing the weather details of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Chinese tech firm, there was a ‘technical error’ that led to the app not showing the information. The firm adds that it is working on the issue and improving the app. Read more here.

Maruti unveils special offers for government employees ahead of festive season

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday announced special offers for government employees with benefits up to ₹11,000 over and above the ongoing festival consumer offers across its models. Read more here.

Owl hitches ride on aircraft fighting California wildfires, pic surprises netizens

A pilot flying an aircraft while battling the California wildfires came across a rather unusual passenger - an owl. A picture of the bird inside the craft has created a buzz among netizens. Shared on Facebook by Sky Aviation, an aviation company, the post may leave you surprised and amazed too. Read more here.