News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Coronavirus vaccine will take at least 1.5 to 2 years, says Union health ministry and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:59 IST

Coronavirus vaccine will take at least 1.5 to 2 years, says Union health ministry

It will take minimum 1.5 to 2 years to develope vaccines for coronavirus, the officials said on Thursday while addressing the virus outbreak situation in India. Read more

More than 6,000 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, efforts on to bring them back, says govt

Foreign minister S Jaishankar has said that more than 6,000 Indians are stranded in different provinces of Iran, one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus. Read more

China says its coronavirus peak is over, new cases see a decline

Chinese news agency Xinhua on Thursday reported that the peak of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country is over. Xinhua quoted a spokesperson of the National Health Commission. Read more

Letters from my Grandfather: Francesca Cartier Brickell on her earliest memory of a Cartier jewellery, the India link and how she keeps the family story alive

There is something about old letters. They take you back in time and remind you of all the things you are made of. Letters have a different voice. They seal fate with ink in the most beautiful way and it is tough to decide whether we find these old letters or they find us. Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,020mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi on Thursday upgraded its popular Redmi Note series in India with two new smartphones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro are the latest smartphones from Xiaomi and both phones come with a different design, improved performance and features. Read more

Angrezi Medium movie review: Irrfan is the heart of this father-daughter tale

Sometimes, when you go to catch a film, it is best to leave your expectations at home. Often, all high expectations get you after those two hours is disappointment. That was somewhat my feelings after watching Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium. Read more

Brian Lara picks three favourites to win T20 World Cup

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara named three teams who will start the upcoming T20 World Cup as favourites and said that he believes that it will be a ‘great World Cup to look at’. Read more

‘I’m afraid too,’ Italian nurse shares stark reality of treating patients with coronavirus

Coronavirus has become a huge health threat across the world with the number of people affected going up day after day. Read more