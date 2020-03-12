‘I’m afraid too,’ Italian nurse shares stark reality of treating patients with coronavirus
Coronavirus has become a huge health threat across the world with the number of people affected going up day after day. In the midst of this, an Italian nurse has shared the stark reality of what it’s like for medical professionals treating people with the virus. Alessia Bonari admits in her post that she’s afraid to go to work and feels tired but will continue to do her job. A selfie of herself that she posted shows her face bruised by the mask she has to wear while working.
“I am a nurse and right now I am facing this medical emergency. I’m afraid too, but not going to go shopping, I’m afraid to go to work,” says the post when translated from Italian. She goes on to list some of the things that worry her on a daily basis during her job.
“I’m afraid because the mask may not adhere well to the face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves, or maybe the lenses do not completely cover my eyes and something may have passed,” she says.
“I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours,” she adds.
The whole thing is taking a toll on her psychologically as well and she isn’t alone in feeling this way. But she adds that this will not stop her or her colleagues to do their work.
“I will continue to take care of my patients, because I am proud and in love with my job,” she adds.
She ends her post by appealing to people to be selfless, safe and protect others during these trying times.
“I can’t afford the luxury of going back to my quarantined house, I have to go to work and do my part. You do yours, I ask you please,” she says.
Bonari’s post has collected over 7.3 lakh likes on Instagram and thousands of comments. People are thanking Bonari and other medical professionals like her who are treating those in need.
“You are an example Alessia, we are all with you. You are angels. Good job,” says a comment when translated from Italian. “Thank you very much for all you do,” says another. “Respect for you and all your colleagues,” reads a third.
Coronavirus has caused 827 deaths in Italy. In a bid to control the spread of the virus, Italy has shut down all stores except pharmacies and food shops.
