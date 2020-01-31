News updates from Hindustan Times | For Pak minister’s comment on Delhi polls,Kejriwal has a stinging jibe and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:08 IST

For Pakistan minister’s comment on Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal has a stinging jibe

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken on a minister from Pakistan for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “meddling in India’s internal matter”.The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who never shies away from attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre, launched the stinging attack on Pakistan’s federal minister for science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain. Read more

BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, mitigating air and water pollution top focus

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The top focus for the party, as mentioned in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ is mitigating air and water pollution in the national capital. Read more

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar near Delhi to screen hundreds of people who will be back from Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak of a coronavirus that has killed more than 200 and infected thousands in China. Read more

‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has thanked the IndiGo pilot who disapproved of the airline’s decision to bar the stand-up comic for six months. “Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam (I salute Captain Rohit Mateti),” the comedian tweeted on Friday. Read more

Jumbo Air India flight leaves for Coronavirus-epicentre Wuhan

A special flight of Air India on Friday left for Wuhan city to evacuate hundreds of Indians from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China’s central Hubei province.People familiar with the plans said the first flight, the 423-seater AI 1348, on Friday is expected to ferry about 315 Indians from Wuhan and neighbouring areas. Read more

Jawaani Jaaneman movie review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch

There was a certain joy that I took in Saif Ali Khan’s refusal to conform these last few years. While his contemporaries played by-the-book, here was an actor who was being chased around Mumbai’s roads dressed in faux fur and Gwen Stefani’s ‘hair clumps’ in Kaalakandi or ready to throw the cop trope under the bus with Sacred Games’ Sartaj Singh. The experiments, alas, largely came at the cost of success. Read more

‘Find of India, the best fast bowler of world’: Shoaib Akhtar’s highest praise for India quick

Indian fast bowlers being labelled as the best is nothing new in the last couple of years but when it comes from a former Pakistan speedster, who still holds the record for the fastest delivery – 161.3 km/h against England in 2003 – it still warrants a special mention. Read more

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone: 7 celebrity inspired skirt trends for 2020

With spring approaching, it is time to reinvent your wardrobe from heavy coats and scarves to flowing sundresses and skirts, and we cannot wait. Whether it be a party or a day at work skirts are one of the most versatile garments in a girl’s wardrobe, they can be paired with almost anything and create an effortless outfit. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Facebook sets misinformation battle plan in place

Facebook will be working on removing conspiracy theories and fake claims about the coronavirus from its platform in an effort to battle the spread of misinformation about the outbreak. The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 200 people so far and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it as an emergency. Read more