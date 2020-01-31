For Pakistan minister’s comment on Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal has a stinging jibe

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:49 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken on a minister from Pakistan for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “meddling in India’s internal matter”.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who never shies away from attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre, launched the stinging attack on Pakistan’s federal minister for science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain.

He was responding to a tweet by Hussain calling on people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi assembly elections to be held next month.

“Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my Prime Minister too. The elections in Delhi are an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsor of terrorism. Try as much as it can, Pakistan cannot assault the unity of this country,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet came hours after Hussain wrote that Prime Minister Modi has “lost balance” as he mentioned the Citizenship Amendment Act and abrogation of Article 370 among other things.

“People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy,” Hussain had tweeted.

People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy https://t.co/bBIyOvf5Ee — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2020

Modi had only a few days ago said Pakistan has lost three wars against India, whose armed forces would need not more than “a week to 10 days” to defeat the neighbouring country in case of another war.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps rally in Delhi, he had referred to the targeted operations against terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in September 2016 and the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes against terror bases in Pakistan’s Balakot last February.

The Indian actions had come after Indian soldiers and paramilitary personnel were killed in suicide attacks in Kashmir.

The AAP and BJP have indulged in a bitter war of words ahead of the assembly elections to be held in Delhi on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.