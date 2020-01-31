e-paper
Home / India News / For Pakistan minister’s comment on Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal has a stinging jibe

For Pakistan minister’s comment on Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal has a stinging jibe

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the Party office in New Delhi on January 30. (ANI photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken on a minister from Pakistan for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “meddling in India’s internal matter”.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who never shies away from attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre, launched the stinging attack on Pakistan’s federal minister for science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain.

He was responding to a tweet by Hussain calling on people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi assembly elections to be held next month.

“Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my Prime Minister too. The elections in Delhi are an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsor of terrorism. Try as much as it can, Pakistan cannot assault the unity of this country,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet came hours after Hussain wrote that Prime Minister Modi has “lost balance” as he mentioned the Citizenship Amendment Act and abrogation of Article 370 among other things.

“People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy,” Hussain had tweeted.

Modi had only a few days ago said Pakistan has lost three wars against India, whose armed forces would need not more than “a week to 10 days” to defeat the neighbouring country in case of another war.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps rally in Delhi, he had referred to the targeted operations against terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in September 2016 and the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes against terror bases in Pakistan’s Balakot last February.

The Indian actions had come after Indian soldiers and paramilitary personnel were killed in suicide attacks in Kashmir.

The AAP and BJP have indulged in a bitter war of words ahead of the assembly elections to be held in Delhi on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.

India script history with successive Super Over wins against New Zealand
BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, mitigating air and water pollution top focus
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
